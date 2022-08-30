Bimenyimana tipped to solve Kaizer Chiefs’ attacking problems

The lanky forward joined an Amakhosi side that has been struggling for solutions upfront in recent seasons

Former Burundi international Hilal Shabani believes Kaizer Chiefs “will become a better team” following the arrival of striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

The 24-year-old Bujumbura-born forward was announced as an Amakhosi player almost two weeks ago after spending three weeks training at Naturena.

He arrives with a weight of expectations on his shoulder as Chiefs have been struggling for the perfect answer to their attacking frailties in recent seasons.

“I’m sure Chiefs will become a better team with Caleb because of all that he can do and all else that I have been told he can do,” Shabani told KickOff.

“He has been signed to come and score goals and so should make sure that he does that to good effect to silence his doubters.

“As a striker, he should score goals. All else doesn’t matter when you are scoring goals. Chiefs are creating chances so I’m sure he will benefit from the way the team plays because he is strong on the ball.

“He is not at Chiefs to show fancy skills but to get into the box and deliver goals for the club. Chiefs is a club that comes with demands like [Mamelodi] Sundowns and [Orlando] Pirates so he will have to feel the pressure right away.”

Bimenyimana is the second striker Chiefs signed during the current transfer window which closes on September 22.

This was after the club released Leonardo Castro, Samir Nurkovic and Lazarous Kambole as coach Arthur Zwane sought to refresh his strike force.

The other forward to be signed by Chiefs is Ashley du Preez who has shown promise so far.

“Right now, they are desperately in need of goals after losing Castro and Nurkovic so the pressure will be passed on to him,” added Shabani

"For him to win the fans over he needs to score goals and I think he will do that. I don’t think he needs to come and do anything fancy besides scoring goals. If he scores then fans will not have anything negative to say about him.”

Bomenyimana is yet to participate in any Chiefs match as he awaits to be issued a work permit.