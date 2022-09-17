Bimenyimana takes the spotlight as Kaizer Chiefs show character in SuperSport United win

Amakhosi came back to secure a 2-1 victory over Matsatsantsa in a Gauteng Derby encounter which was played on Saturday night.

Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana's brace inspired Chiefs to a win

The Soweto giants snapped their three-match winless run in the PSL

The win elevated the Glamour Boys to the ninth spot on the league log

WHAT HAPPENED? Kaizer Chiefs showed character as they came from behind to claim a win over SuperSport United. A fine strike by Grant Margeman handed Matsatsantsa the lead in the 15th minute after a quick counterattack by coach Gavin Hunt's side. However, Bimenyimana levelled matters five minutes before half-time with a close-range finish and the score was 1-1 at the interval. Amakhosi took the lead nine minutes after the restart when Bimenyimana netted from the penalty spot after Yusuf Maart was fouled in the box and the goal sealed Chiefs' 2-1 win with SuperSport unable to grab an equalising goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arthur Zwane became the first Chiefs coach to mastermind a home win over SuperSport since 2018. Most importantly the win ended Amakhosi's three-match winless run in the league and it also eased pressure on coach Arthur Zwane who was beginning to feel the heat from the media and fans. Furthermore, the victory elevated the Soweto giants to the ninth spot on the league standings - four points above the relegation zone.

ALL EYES ON: Bimenyimana who was making his maiden start for Amakhosi and the Burundi international did not disappoint on the night. The towering marksman led the hosts' attack very well - getting himself into goalscoring positions and he managed to level matters with a decent finish. The former Rayon Sports star then sealed Chiefs' win with a well-taken penalty.

THE VERDICT:

Chiefs showed hunger and character which have been missing in their last few matches which led to the team's recent poor form. Those are the ingredients the Naturena-based giants need if they are to challenge for trophies this season. Njabulo Blom and Yusuf Maart's midfield partnership was impressive as it gave Amakhosi control of the game. If Zwane sticks with this combination the Soweto giants will stand a good chance of winning more matches.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will now head into the Fifa break in a positive mood and their next game is against AmaZulu FC in the MTN8 semi-final first-leg game on the first weekend of October. The PSL will announce the date, venue, and kick-off time for this fixture in due course.