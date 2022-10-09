Bimenyimana makes history as Kaizer Chiefs claim impressive win over Stellenbosch FC

Kaizer Chiefs were inspired to a 3-1 win over 10-man Stellenbosch FC by Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyamana on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs came from behind to defeat 10-man Stellies

Bimenyimana became the first PSL player to score a hat-trick of penalties

Amakhosi made it three wins in a row in the league

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs claimed a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Stellenboch FC in a PSL clash at DHL Stadium. Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana scored three times to inspire Amakhosi to a win over Stellies who had opened the scoring through Nhlanhla Mgaga. It was a game that saw Itumeleng Khune pick up an injury and the Chiefs captain was replaced by Brandon Petersen, while Stellies finished the game with 10 players after Mogamad De Goede was sent off for denying the visitors a clear goalscoring opportunity. It is Chiefs' third successive win in the league.

ALL EYES ON: Bimenyimana, who made history on the day. The Burundi international became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in the history of the PSL.

The hat-trick also elevated Bimenyimana to the top of the league's goalscoring charts joining Mamelodi Sundowns marksman Peter Shalulile with both players having netted six times so far this term.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs climbed up to the fourth spot on the league standings following their win over Stellenbosch - leapfrogging their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the process.

The Glamour Boys are just two points behind leaders, Sundowns who have a game in hand. Coach Arthur Zwane will be looking to ensure that his side keep up with the chasing pack in the race for this season's league championship.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Soweto giants have turned their attention to their league encounter against Chippa United which will take place at FNB Stadium on Saturday. The Glamour Boys are undefeated in their last two matches against the Chilli Boys - defeating the Eastern Cape side both home and away in the league last season.