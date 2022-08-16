The Soweto giants are looking to fill the void left by the departures of centre-forwards Samir Nurkovic and Leonardo Castro in their squad

Rayon Sport have commented on Kaizer Chiefs target Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana after he was seen at the club's event on Monday.

The Rwandan giants held the 'Rayon Sport Day' event where the club's new signings were presented to the media and fans ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Reports around South Africa indicated that Bimenyimana had rejoined Rayon after deciding against returning to Chiefs where he underwent successful trials last month.

Rayon head coach Christian-Francis Haringingo, who also hails from Burundi, made it clear that the 24-year-old will not be joining the club.

"About Caleb, he won't play in Rwanda," Haringingo told the media.

The former Kiyovu Sports head coach also disclosed that Bimenyimana is currently assessing offers from outside Rwanda with SuperSport United United and an unnamed Israeli club having been linked with the tall player as well.

"I stay with him very often, he has not less than three offers, what's left for him now is to decide where he will go," Haringingo added.

"But for now I can tell you he will not play in Rwanda."

Bimenyimana was on the books of Rayon between 2017 and 2019 and he played an important role in n helping the team clinch the 2018/19 Rwandan top-flight title.

He has been a free agent since January this year when he parted ways with Kazakhstani club Kaysar.