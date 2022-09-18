Bimenyimana: Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane divulges how 'aggressive' striker followed his instructions

The former Amakhosi reserve coach felt the club could have scored more goals against Matsatsantsa on the night

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane was pleased to see Bonfils Caleb Bimenyimana follow his instructions during their clash with SupetSport United on Saturday night.





The Burundi international was the hero for the Glamour Boys as he scored twice to inspire Amakhosi to a 2-1 win over Matsatsantsa in a Premier Soccer League match that took place at FNB Stadium.





Bimenyimana levelled matters with a close-range finish after Grant Margeman had handed SuperSport the lead and Zwane disclosed that he had told the towering centre forward to attack the near post.





“He’s very, very aggressive in that near post and that’s what we said to him," Zwane told SuperSport TV.





"I said ‘attack the near post and the other guys will attack the far post and the penalty spot, the goal will always come in that area’. And he did exactly that.





“Good assistance from Ashley, great movement from Sithebe, those half turns and connecting with Yusuf [Maart]," the retired striker continued.





"That one-touch from Yusuf that set Ashley free to be able to put the ball into the near post that led to the first goal."





Bimenyimana then converted a second-half penalty to seal the Soweto giants' win after Maart was fouled in the visitors' box by Kegan Johannes.





“Obviously, with the pressure that we were putting them under, they were bound to crack," Zwane, who was under pressure coming into this game due to Amakhosi's poor form, explained.





"We managed to get a penalty and we also created a lot of chances that we could’ve capitalized on.”





Chiefs will now take on AmaZulu FC in an MTN8 semi-final first-leg match on the first weekend of October.