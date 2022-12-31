Bimenyimana-inspired Kaizer Chiefs end the year with comfortable Golden Arrows win

Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana was influential as Kaizer Chiefs claimed a 2-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows in Saturday's PSL clash.

Bimenyimana grabbed a goal and an assist

It is Chiefs' second successive win

Amakhosi will now face off with Sekhukhune

WHAT HAPPENED? Amakhosi resumed their 2022-23 campaign with a comfortable victory at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Two first-half goals from Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove were enough to earn Chiefs the victory over Arrows in Durban.

The hosts created several chances, but they couldn't beat Man of the Match Itumeleng Khune who was determined to keep a clean sheet on the day - producing some fine saves to keep Arrows at bay.

Abafana Bes'thende were reduced to 10 players in stoppage time when Siyabonga Khumalo received his second yellow card of the match.

Ultimately, the match ended in a 2-0 win in favour of Chiefs as they made it two wins in a row in the PSL.

ALL EYES ON: Bimenyimana as the Burundi international made his first appearance for the Glamour Boys since October when he was substituted in a game against AmaZulu due to an injury.

The 24-year-old striker looked sharp - making some good runs into the opposition's box and he managed to hit the back of the net, before providing the assist for Dove's goal.

Bimenyimana, who joined the Soweto giants as a free agent three months ago, is now the outright top scorer in the league with seven goals.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the victory, Chiefs remained fourth on the league - two points behind second-placed Richards Bay who are enjoying a fabulous debut season in the top flight.

The Glamour Boys are seven points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns and they will have to maintain their winning run in order to stand a good chance of challenging for the league championship.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? The Glamour Boys will now square off with Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on January 7.

Chiefs will be celebrating their 53rd anniversary since its formation and they are in the mood to celebrate.