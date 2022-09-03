Bimenyimana, Dove: Kaizer Chiefs receive boost ahead of AmaZulu showdown

Amakhosi prepare to host Usuthu on Saturday and there have been developments regarding two of their players

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the updated statuses of new signings Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Edmilson Dove.

The two were confirmed as Chiefs players during the current transfer window but did not feature in Amakhosi’s six games across all competitions.

Striker Bimenyimana and left-back Dove have now been issued their work permits and are available for selection ahead of Saturday’s Premier Soccer League clash against AmaZulu at FNB Stadium.

“I think we are ready for that. We have been preparing for it and we also have all our players available, including those who were waiting for their work permits," Zwane told Chiefs' website.

“It gives us the advantage of being able to vary our style somewhat, in that we now have better options in attack and final third entry with the addition of Caleb’s height and physique.

“Dove is also available which will also give us good balance on the left, whereas a natural left footer he can play left centre-back and connect better with the midfield. Now it’s a case of chemistry and understanding more than anything else.”

It is yet to be seen if Zwane will start the duo as Bimenyimana comes in as Chiefs have been deploying Ashley du Preez to lead their attack.

Dove faces a stiff challenge from Sifiso Hlanti who impressed in the last game against Stellenbosch FC in the absence of Reeve Frosler.

Zwane is anticipating a tough challenge against Usuthu who are third on the standings.

“It’s going to be tough. League games are very difficult to predict in terms of score and we are playing against a team that has been doing very well, with good playing personnel and also good technical staff,” said Zwane.

“They are oozing confidence at the moment. They pose a danger to us in the way they structure their team, more especially up front, where they have serious firepower. Even from the bench, they are a good team.”

It will be a day which Chiefs also welcome back midfielder Yusuf Maart from a two-match suspension.