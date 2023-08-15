'Bimenyimana deserves another chance at Kaizer Chiefs' - Former Mamelodi Sundowns star Kannemeyer pleads with Ntseki

PSL legend David Kannemeyer has outlined reasons why coach Molefi Ntseki should give Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana a chance to prove himself.

Bimenyimana is yet to play for Chiefs this season

He is rumoured to be on his way out of the club

But a club legend pleads for the striker to be given another chance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundi international forward has been frozen out this season amid rumours he is on his way out of Naturena.

Bimenyimana has not even featured on the bench in Chiefs’ three matches so far this term as reports suggest he might go to Morocco.

The lanky striker scored seven Premier Soccer League goals last season, with four of them coming from the penalty spot. He endured a love-hate relationship with Amakhosi fans and would sometimes be booed for squandering good scoring opportunities.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think the boy’s first season in the PSL was not that bad,” said Kannnemeyer as per FARPost.

“Many players struggle in their first season, but Caleb showed some good signs and some qualities of a good striker.

“I think he deserves to be given another chance as he knows what is expected from him and I think he has adapted to the Premiership," the former Chiefs left-back continued.

“It takes some time for new players and especially from out of the country to fit in and they deserve a fair chance. Many strikers struggle in their debut season in the Premiership and do well in the second one.

“I hope they can give him a chance. But people have their opinion at the end of the day and the coach decides on who he wants in his team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If goals continue eluding Ranga Chivaviro and Christian Saile Basomboli, Ntseki might be forced to turn to Bimenyimana should the Burundian stay at Chiefs.

There are currently high expectations for Chivaviro and Basomboli to end Amakhosi's attacking woes. But the two have so far struggled to find the back of the net.

They were even benched in the MTN8 quarter-final clash with Cape Town City last weekend although Basomboli came on to provide an assist for Edson Castillo's winner.

WHAT NEXT FOR BASOMBOLI? It is to be seen if the lanky forward will be considered when Chiefs travel to TS Galaxy this weekend.