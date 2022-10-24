Bimenyimana confusion highlights Kaizer Chiefs problems, did they rush him back too soon?

The Burundi international was a surprise starter against Usuthu after he had missed the previous game against TS Galaxy through injury

Kaizer Chiefs' decision to play Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana against AmaZulu in Sunday's second leg MTN8 semi-final, unfortunately, appeared to backfire.

Having first mentioned that there would be an assessment on the player on Friday, Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane added after the game that “when we were preparing, he looked okay and he was also doing well in training,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.

Prior to that, there had been talk that the marksman would be out for up to a month, although there had been no official word from the club.

Having missed the Galaxy game just days earlier it's unlikely Bimenyimana would have been training fully over the past week.

Backpagepix

With Zwane saying at a press conference on Thursday that “I think we’ll get the doctor’s report tomorrow [Friday] because today we are off,” one would assume the lanky striker would not have been training as normal while not having received the doctor's green light.

It does all suggest that the player was rushed back a little early and this appeared to backfire when he was substituted with what seemed to be some kind of injury or knock just after the hour mark against AmaZulu. Certainly, Bimenyimana seemed to be in discomfort and before that, he had struggled to get into the rhythm of the game, looking off the pace.

With a cup final place up for grabs, one can understand Chiefs' decision to take what may well have been a calculated risk.

It does however highlight a glaring weakness in the side - Amakhosi are struggling to find reliable goalscorers this season.

New signing Ashley du Preez has had one or two good games but overall has not impressed and he was below par against AmaZulu, with the fans calling for him to be subbed.

And there was only one striker on the entire bench in Durban - the rather off-form and just-back-from-injury Khama Billiat.

Ironically, considering Chiefs at one point appeared not to be signing Bimenyimana, he has now become their main hope up front and the lack of on-form attackers must be of great concern to Zwane. Especially ahead of Saturday’s Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates.