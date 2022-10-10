Bimenyimana claims Kaizer Chiefs deserved more penalties after hat-trick from the spot

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has defended the three penalties awarded to his side.

Burundi star becomes first PSL player to score hat-trick from the spot

It was also his first treble of goals in the PSL

Established himself as a leading striker for Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? The Burundi international scored three times from the penalty spot as Amakhosi beat Stellenbosch 3-1 at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. It was a Premier Soccer League record for a player to grab a hat-trick of penalties. In earning the kicks, Bimenyimana was first hacked down inside the box by Mogamad De Goede before Fawaaz Basadien's handball. For the third, the lanky Chiefs striker was tackled by De Goede again and he made no mistake to beat Sage Stephens. Biimenyimana feels the three penalties were not enough and says they deserved more.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think we deserved the penalties and maybe more because in the first half there were some incidents where we could have got more,” said Bimenyimana as per Phakaaathi. “To get into that moment and complete the goals was something special. I have confidence in myself that I can score every penalty and it happened.

“I didn’t know about that [history], I just came here to score goals. I am happy for myself, and I am happy for the team. We have been pushing and working hard for this moment. My mindset is to score in every game. Whether I score two or one, I will go for it and we will see at the end how many we have scored.

“I am here to take this club back where it belongs… as a team, we will take the club back where it belongs.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the hat-trick, Bimenyimana now has six Premier Soccer League goals, the same tally as Mamelodi Sundowns’ Peter Shalulile. The Burundian has featured in five league games for Amakhosi.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

Backpagepix

backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR BIMENYIMANA AND CHIEFS? Chiefs now prepare to host Chippa United in their next league match on Saturday and Bimenyimana would be pressing to increase his goal tally. He would be keen to fire himself ahead on the scorers' chart as the Golden Boot race is starting to get competitive.