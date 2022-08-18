Bimenyimana: Kaizer Chiefs confirm signing of Burundi striker

The 24-year-old is finally an Amakhosi player after his move appeared to have hit a stumbling block in the past few weeks

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of forward Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana.

The Burundian has penned a two-year contract with an option to extend it for a further year.

Signed as a free agent, the lanky forward had been clubless since January after leaving Kazakh side FC Kaysar Kyzylorda.

“Kaizer Chiefs have signed striker Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana on a two-year deal with a further one-year option. Welcome to the Amakhosi Family,” Chiefs announced on Thursday.

“Bimenyimana was born in Bujumbura in 1994. His exceptional football talent has seen him play in a variety of countries.”

Bimenyimana had been nomadic in the past three years where he turned out for Rayon Sports in Rwanda, FK Rigas in Latvia and Lithuanian side FK Atlantas.

He also had a brief loan stint at FK Pohronie in Slovakia, before ending up in Kazakhstan.

After joining Chiefs’ pre-season camp in July, Bimenyimana then stopped training with Amakhosi amid rumours that he was pursuing a move to Canada.

Other reports suggested that he was on his way to his former club Rayon Sports.

But on Thursday Chiefs unveiled the striker who was first spotted by Zwane in June while playing for Burundi in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Namibia at FNB Stadium.

He scored Burundi’s later equaliser in the 1-1 draw before he was red-carded for removing his shirt while celebrating.

The 24-year-old becomes Chiefs’ second striker to be signed by Zwane for the 2022/23 season after Ashley du Preez.

Zwane had already said they were looking for a centre-forward.

Attention is now on Bimenyimana to see if he will be able to help Chiefs correct their attacking frailties.

They fired blanks in the 1-0 Premier Soccer League defeat by Royal AM as well as the 4-0 walloping by Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

The only goals Amakhosi have scored this season came in the 3-0 win over Maritzburg United.