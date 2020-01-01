Billiat’s mother defends Kaizer Chiefs star, hits back at Ngubane for age-cheating allegations

The Amakhosi attacker's parent has come out in defence of her son following a difficult season

Rosa, the mother of forward Khama Billiat believes there is nothing unusual about her son’s loss of form, saying he once rose after experiencing a bad patch during his time at .

Rosa also reacted to veteran coach Mlungisi Ngubane’s allegations that Billiat might have altered his age.

Although he stood where it mattered most with a goal against on Wednesday to keep Chiefs’ title hopes alive, Billiat has largely struggled for form this season, managing just two goals and as many assists in 22 games across all competitions.

During his first season at Sundowns, the Zimbabwean attacker managed just 16 league appearances and four goals as he struggled with injuries.

“I remember at one time, at Sundowns, there was talk from fans that ‘Khama must go and Pitso [Mosimane] must go’ but, after that, he fully recovered from an injury,’’ Rosa told The Herald.

“He went on to win awards, together with his coach. So, I have seen this before, and know that it happens in football and it shall pass. I am not really worried. What I know is Khama is passionate about football, he loves football.”

At his peak in 2016, Billiat was named the Premier Soccer League Player of the Season, Midfielder of the Season as well as Players’ Player of the Season while turning out for Sundowns.

He also came close to being crowned the best local-based footballer in Africa by Caf.

Billiat’s mother also dismissed Ngubane’s assertion that Billiat might have tampered with his age.

Ngubane was quoted in the media saying the 30-year-old is be struggling to get back to his best because he might have reduced the years he is known to be old and age is talking its toll on him.

“My child never cheated, when it comes his age, at any stage in his career,’’ said Rosa.

“I kept all my baby cards so that my children, when they grow up, they will show their kids. But, what I don’t understand is how a professional coach [Ngubane], who players look up to, can say such about my son.

“Maybe, he needs to look himself in the mirror and see what he has achieved, as a coach, because I don’t believe any good coach would really say such things about a player. How will he expect players to respect him, as a mentor and a gaffer?’’

Billiat’s crucial goal on Wednesday appeared to have been apt response to Ngubane’s remarks.