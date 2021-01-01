Billiat's Kaizer Chiefs future: Seven crucial weeks coming up

The 30-year-old former Caps United, Ajax and Sundowns attacker has not played since cracking a bone in his leg against Maritzburg on January 21

The good news for Kaizer Chiefs fans ahead of Saturday's Caf Champions League clash with Wydad Casablanca is that Khama Billiat is once again available for selection.

Billiat, as well as his former Sundowns partner in crime Leonardo Castro, were both declared fit by Amakhosi head coach Gavin Hunt, who has been battling all season to get his strikers fit and in goal-scoring form.

Currently in his third season with Chiefs, the Zimbabwean's stay at Amakhosi has overall not been a happy one, certainly in terms of struggling to find his best form, and also with regard to not winning silverware, something which he was accustomed to at Sundowns.

And with his contract ending in June, one has to wonder whether Chiefs will be keen on exercising the one-year extension clause in his contract, or would prefer to rather part ways with the under-scoring marksman who by many reports is one of the club's highest-paid players.

Because with a squad overhaul a major priority for a team who have been badly affected by their Fifa transfer ban, the Glamour Boys are going to need to free up some funds.

The numbers

Billiat's cause has not been aided by several injuries during his time at Chiefs, but stats are often the bottom line in the game these days and his numbers don't make for great reading in terms of comparing his second two seasons at Chiefs with his first at the club:

2018/19

2019/ 20

2020/ 21

Total minutes played: 3216Goals scored: 11Assists: 10Average minutes per goal involvement: 153Total minutes played: 1976Goals scored: 3Assists: 2Average minutes per goal involvement: 395Total minutes played: 1393Goals scored: 1Assists: 5Average minutes per goal involvement: 232

In total, Billiat has played 79 matches for Amakhosi and scored 15 goals plus 17 assists - an average of one goal involvement every 2.4 matches.

At Sundowns he netted 47 goals and created 43 assists in 140 games - an average of one goal involvement every 1.5 matches.

Article continues below

Whether he wants to stay at Chiefs is another question, although with his 31st birthday coming up in August, and on the back of two underwhelming seasons, the Zimbabwean may not have as many suitors as he would once have had.

A move back to Sundowns could potentially be an option, but otherwise it's questionable as to whether any of the big clubs in North Africa would be seriously interested in splashing the cash on a player whose numbers are on the wane.

And so with only seven weeks of the domestic season to go - Chiefs have 11 matches to play, their final fixture is on May 21 - and with Amakhosi not expected to go a lot further in the Champions League, every minute of action Billiat gets between now and the end of the season could be crucial in improving his numbers and reminding everyone of his value.