Billiat: The real reason why Kaizer Chiefs forward snubbed Mamelodi Sundowns

Billiat's representative has explained the accomplished player snubbed the Brazilians as he is keen to win trophies with Amakhosi

forward Khama Billiat's agent has explained what happened behind the scenes about the player during the recent transfer window.

The Zimbabwe international was at the centre of a proposed transfer from Chiefs to his former club, .

His agent, Mike Ngobeni of M-Sport Management, insisted Billiat never considered leaving Amakhosi during the transfer window which closed on Monday night.

“You know I’ve been making it clear Khama is not going anywhere," Ngobeni told IOL.

"Khama is happy at Chiefs and he still wants to win trophies with the club and that’s why he decided to stay."

The player-manager denied ever speaking to Sundowns about the possibility of re-signing Billiat, who had a very successful spell with Sundowns between 2013 and 2018.

“Sundowns never approached me but they approached Chiefs," he said.

"The player stated clearly he had no intention of leaving Chiefs because he still wants to win something [with the team]."

Ngobeni went on to admit there were offers for the former Premier Soccer League ( ) Footballer of the Season from North African clubs after he impressed at the finals in .

“Yes, there was interest from teams in North Africa after he played well in the Africa Cup of Nations," he added.

"But Khama wasn’t interested in moving into that part of the world."

Egyptian heavyweights and are known to be keen admirers of the 29-year-old player since his days at Sundowns.