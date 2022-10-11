Billiat: Struggling Kaizer Chiefs star warned he gets paid to score so won't earn contract renewal - Feutmba

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Roger Feutmba has reminded Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat to be mindful of the fact that he is paid to score goals.

Zimbabwean attacker in his fifth season at Chiefs

Has been struggling so far this season

Currently nursing a knee injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Billiat has been struggling for form this season in which he has featured in six Premier Soccer League games and is yet to score a goal. The Zimbabwean has managed just one assist from those games. A knee injury has worsened Billiat’s situation and he has missed the last five games. With the forward's Chiefs contract expiring at the end of the season, his future might be uncertain if he continues to struggle.

WHAT THEY SAID: “In life, not only in football you must put yourself under positive pressure,” said Feutmba as per KickOff. “It is normal that in football when you don’t perform you need to be worried because no team will renew your contract. No team will keep a player who doesn’t give them what they want out of him. I hope that he will come back from the injury and fight to continue playing football. A player like Khama needs to contribute for the team to get results.

“Khama must be worried now because Chiefs are paying him to be playing regularly and scoring goals. His injury is not helping his situation, but I hope he comes back to fight for his future because he is no longer a youngster. He must focus on getting back his form and I believe he can do that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Billiat was one of Chiefs’ best-performing players last season, scoring seven league goals and making eight assists. With Arthur Zwane the head coach now, the 32-year-old appeared to be struggling with the new methods Chiefs have adopted. It is yet to be seen if his game will improve when he is back.

WHAT NEXT FOR BILLIAT? Billiat continues to recover from his knee injury and his return date is not yet clear. With Chiefs now enjoying a good run in the league, his absence has not been felt in recent matches and he would be keen to impose his influence when he regains full fitness.