Billiat shares secret to Kaizer Chiefs' impressive start to the season

Amakhosi have lost just once in 13 matches across all competitions and Billiat feels this is because they have been doing the right things this term

attacker Khama Billiat has shared the secret to their fantastic start to the current season.

Amakhosi have now collected 28 points from their opening 11 league games, and they are 10 points clear of second-placed , who have a game in hand.

According to Billiat, the players are happier than the previous season and continue to work hard to improve and rectify their mistakes after every game to become better players.

"The guys look so happy. It's good that we are gelling together so well and it's scary but it requires a lot of paying attention to small details especially when you are winning. You don't want to do the wrong things," Billiat told the media.

"We try to do the things we did right before. We also try to look at the things we didn't do well and try to rectify them to become better."

Asked if this is a new set up compared to last season, when he worked with Giovanni Solinas before Ernst Middendorp arrived in December, Billiat said: "We definitely feel different. We feel like we are more united. We feel like we are more united to help the club. It's just a good feeling around and hopefully, it's here to stay."

Apart from doing well in the league, the Soweto giants have also impressed in the Telkom Knockout Cup competition.

They are in the semi-finals of the tournament after beating in Durban last week.

Chiefs would fancy their chances of lifting a trophy before the end of the year as they face in the semi-finals soon after the international break.