Billiat set for Chiefs return against Stellenbosch, Middendorp hints

The Zimbabwe international missed Sunday's Telkom Knockout Cup semi-final clash with Maritzburg United due to a strain hamstring

could be boosted by the return of attacker Khama Billiat for Wednesday's Premier Soccer League ( ) game against Stellenbosch FC.

According to coach Ernst Middendorp, the 29-year-old talisman trained with the team on Tuesday but the medical team will continue to monitor his progress until the last minute.

"We have been observing Khama since his return from national duty," Middendorp told the Amakhosi website.

"He trained yesterday and looked better than last week. We will monitor him before making a decision on his fitness."

Meanwhile, Middendorp said he wouldn't talk too much about Stellenbosch who have already beaten Amakhosi's nemesis in the league this season.

The German mentor added that Chiefs will give Steve Barker's side the respect they deserve.

"I don't have much to say about the opposition. It's safe to say we must still respect the opponents even if we’re sitting on top of the log," he added.

He is well aware that Stellies will want to inflict more pain on his team after watching them lose to in the Telkom Knockout Cup last weekend.

However, the 60-year-old tactician said he doesn't treat league and Cup games differently, hinting that Amakhosi will use the same approach for this encounter against Stellenbosch.

"They will be relishing their chances when they watch the weekend situation. We will amend the mistakes from the past games. I don't treat league and Cup games differently," concluded Middendorp.