Billiat prefers Kaizer Chiefs to be pace-setters even though it's stressful

Amakhosi are currently four points clear of second-placed Sundowns but the Zimbabwean attacker admits it's not easy to stay at the top of the PSL log

Following Pitso Mosimane's statement that are strong favourites to win this season's league title, Khama Billiat has confessed being at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log is stressful.

Amakhosi top the PSL standings with 19 points from eight league matches after six wins, a draw and a single defeat.

Billiat admits Chiefs players will need to work even harder to maintain their position until the end of the season.

"Being at the top of the standings is stressful because now we have to stay there. So, it requires a lot of hard work, mental strength and to be professional as much as we can," Billiat told the media.

The Zimbabwean talisman added their aim is to win as many games as possible to keep the distance between themselves and the rest of the chasing pack.

"We also have to try and win as many games as we can," he continued

Article continues below

Asked if he would prefer Chiefs to be title-chasers rather than pace-setters, Billiat said: "Of course we prefer to be on top. We want to be on top and challenge ourselves to stay there until the season ends."

Amakhosi's next league game is against Billiat's former club, , on October 27 at Loftus Versveld Stadium.