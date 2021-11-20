Playing for Baxter at Kaizer Chiefs an overwhelming feeling, it gives extra motivation - Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat says “it was always one of his dreams” to play under coach Stuart Baxter as he comes to the defence of the under-pressure Amakhosi boss.

Chiefs have been blowing hot and cold this season, having won four Premier Soccer League games, lost three and drew as many.

With the Soweto giants being 10 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand, questions have been raised about Baxter’s ability to help Amakhosi claim their first piece of silverware since 2015.

Interestingly, it was Baxter who last delivered a trophy for Chiefs when they won the 2014/15 league title.

“He’s a great coach, he’s a coach that you know I’ve always wanted to work with because of while I’ve been hearing things from the guys who played under him before,” Billiat told iDiski Times.

“I’ve also seen his team playing, it was always one of my dreams to play under him and now that I’m experiencing it and [being] part of the team it’s an overwhelming [feeling] man.

"The coach knows exactly what we need and [he’s] leading us in a way that a player would appreciate.

“It’s something that always gives you extra motivation, you want to work harder, more running [when you are] working with him because he knows what to say to a player.

"He knows every individual, our weaknesses, our strengths and he always tries [his best], he’s always positive about his talks and he’s someone that always teaches you something.

“We’re grateful to have him at this moment and we appreciate him, we’ll never stop working hard for him. No matter how hard it can get sometimes, we always believe in his ways of training, tactics and philosophy.”

Billiat’s praise of Baxter comes as the Zimbabwean has picked up form, scoring three goals and contributing three assists in 10 league games, which coincided with the arrival of former Sundowns teammate Keegan Dolly at the club.

But with Chiefs yet to become convincing as title contenders, Billiat has defended Baxter.

“It’s difficult to actually observe from a different perspective you know, from the outside [as fans],” added Billiat.

“We as players – we believe in the way he wants us to play, we’re still working on it, it hasn’t really become the way he wants it.

"Slowly, we are getting there, we’re getting to understand the way he wants us to move, the way he wants us to play.

Article continues below

“Of course, the fans can always see and say some things because we haven’t gotten where we want to be you know.”

Billiat is expected to start in Chiefs' away game against bogey side Maritzburg United on Sunday.