Billiat out, but Kaizer Chiefs dominate Warriors FC in DStv Compact Cup

Kaizer Chiefs have provided eight players to Warriors FC to compete in the DStv Compact Cup while six Orlando Pirates stars are expected to feature in the competition.

The tournament will run from January 22 to 29 with four teams; Warriors, Amabutho FC, Dinaledi FC and Coastal United contesting.

Chiefs, Pirates, Swallows FC and TS Galaxy make up Warriors FC from Inland 2.

Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United, Sekhukhune United and Marumo Gallants make up Dinaledi from Inland 1.

Amabutho from Coastal 1 is made up of AmaZulu, Royal AM, AM and Maritzburg United while Coastal United from Coastal 2 has Cape Town City, Stellenboach, Chippa United and Baroka FC.

Fans voted for the 26-man squads and Khama Billiat is missing from Warriors FC, but Chiefs players dominate the team.

Goalkeepers Itumeleng Khune and Bruce Bvuma have been voted for together with Njabulo Ngcobo, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Njabulo Blom, Sabelo Radebe, Keagan Dolly and reserve team player Mduduzi Shabalala are coming from Naturena.

Pirates, on the other hand, have contributed Kwame Peprah, Olisa Ndah, Paseka Mako, Thembinkosi Lorch, Deon Hotto Sonwabo Khumalo from their reserve team.

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr will be the Warriors coach, assisted by Fani Madida, while Stuart Baxter, Fadlu Davids and Esau Mtsweni will be the technical advisors.

Mamelodi Sundowns first-team players like Peter Shalulile, Themba Zwane and Denis Onyango are absent from Dinaledi FC.

But six of their teammates including Ricardo Goss, Rushine De Reuck, Gaston Sirino, Lesedi Kapinga, Kermit Erasmus and Gift Motupa have been selected by the fans.

SuperSport have also contributed six players in Dinaledi who will be coached by Dan Malesela with Manqoba Mngqithi, Kaitano Tembo and MacDonald Makhubedu coming in as technical advisors.

Amabutho will be coached by Ernest Middendorp, assisted by Abram Nteo while Benni McCarthy, Lehlohonolo Seena and John Maduka are the technical advisors.

Steve Barker will lead Coastal United in a technical team that includes Eric Tinkler, Kurt Lentjies and Thoka Matsimela.

Fans will now start voting for the starting teams.