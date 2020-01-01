Billiat: 'No bad blood' as Kaizer Chiefs attacker parts ways with agent Michael Ngobeni

The 30-year-old utility player has left M-Sport Management after two years but Michael Ngobeni denies any issues between the two parties

attacker Khama Billiat has officially parted ways with agent Michael Ngobeni.

The Zimbabwe international is now represented by Godfrey Bakasa as reported by Soccer24 , and Ngobeni said this was an agreement reached between him and the player.

According to Ngobeni, the contract Billiat had with his stable, MS Sports Management, expired and the Warriors man decided it was best he finds another agent.

More teams

"It's true that I am no longer representing Khama," Ngobeni told Goal .

"He had a two-year contract with us and that contract expired. He then decided against renewing it and he was well within his rights," he said.

Ngobeni further stated there was no bad blood between him and Billiat now that their working relationship was over.

"Khama is my boy. He's like my younger brother. There is no bad blood between him and I. We are still in constant communication.

"Remember, I knew Khama way before I represented him and some people are trying to make this look bad.

"I accepted his decision and we have moved on from it," added Ngobeni.

Ngobeni said agents shouldn't be selfish by trying to hold on to star players like Billiat because their intentions may be to move to bigger leagues.

"We can't selfish as agents. If a player says he wants to move on with someone else then let him go because who knows? He might have been promised a move to ," he said.

"Everyone decides what's best for their future, and if they move on, that shouldn't be considered as a fight. It's a business decision Billiat made and I respect that.

"And again, there is no bad blood between us," concluded Ngobeni.

Article continues below

Billiat is in his second season with Amakhosi after joining them in 2018 from .

At the time, Ngobeni played a major role in facilitating Billiat's move to Naturena and he was also instrumental in him staying with Chiefs when Sundowns attempted to re-sign him in June 2019.

The 30-year-old hasn't had the best of seasons this term with just a single goal and two assists in 21 matches across all competitions.