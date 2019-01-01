Billiat: Is Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane still keen on Kaizer Chiefs attacker?

The Kagiso-born tactician has been left frustrated as Amakhosi have been hesitant to release the Zimbabwe international

head coach Pitso Mosimane is keen to bring in two quality players before the Premier Soccer League ( ) transfer window closes on Monday.

The Tshwane giants have signed striker Mauricio Affonso and defender Nyiko Mobbie during the current transfer window, but the latter is expected to join Stellenbosch FC on loan.

Mosimane explained they need players, who will improve their squad and take the team to another level as they look to defend their PSL title and mount a serious challenge for the Caf trophy.

“We want the players we want. Those players we want we think they will make a difference," Mosimane told the media.

"We don’t want players because we want to sign players – we have got enough. We still have Aubrey Ngoma, Jeremy Brockie, they are still here.

"[ head coach] Gavin Hunt said everyone has a price. I’ve said the same thing. He thinks different, but other clubs don’t want to sell.

"We have lost important players in the past. We lost [Bongani] Zungu, we lost [Percy] Tau. We lost Khama [Billiat] and Keagan [Dolly], but we kept going. Sundowns always have a succession plan."

Sundowns are known to be keen to sign SuperSport United winger Aubrey Modiba and forward Billiat.

Mosimane revealed they are looking to sign two new players, but the accomplished tactician refused to disclose the names of their targets.

“There are two signings we want to make. They will take us to another level. We need players who will give competition to the players who are in the starting XI," he added.

"If they are not coming to do that, why bring them? We are duplicating, signing because we have resources? There has never been an issue to sign players, but can you put it together? That’s the thing."

Sundowns are set to take on Bloemfontein in a PSL match at the Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday.