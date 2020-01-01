'Billiat is going through a phase just like everyone at Kaizer Chiefs' – Ngobeni

The Amakhosi striker’s agent has come to protect his client in the midst of criticism

Khama Billiat’s agent Mike Ngobeni says his client is still the same talented player and pleads patience from the supporters, saying the striker will bounce back to his old form for .

Ngobeni also agrees with coach Ernst Middendorp that ‘King Khama’ is going through a rough patch and he’s not having the best of seasons so far.

On the other hand, the experienced player-manager is of the view that some coaches have different demands from players.

“It’s a phase, which is affecting everyone [at Kaizer Chiefs]. But to some people it’s like he is the only one playing there,” Ngobeni told The Standard.

“Sometimes it depends on what the coach requires from a player.

"Maybe the coach wants him to come from deep inside to collect the ball and start the build-ups, while maybe other coaches from his previous clubs wanted him to focus only on the attack.”

Although the former attacker was sidelined through injury and recovered, Ngobeni added that the spell on the sidelines could be another factor to the 30-year-old’s dip of form.

“Players differ as some take time to recover, while others recover quickly. At the end of the day, he is still the Khama we know,” added the agent.

“The talent is there, and we just need to support what the coach says and that’s it.”

Chiefs have been lukewarm lately as they bagged only a single win since the restart, over , losing and drawing once since the restart.

However, they are under pressure to regain the form they showed before the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic as they now lead coach Pitso Mosimane’s side by six points and now have four matches to go.

In addition, the Zimbabwe international will be expected to lead the Naturena-based club’s attack when they face Sundowns on Thursday in the league.