Billiat hasn't done much to warrant 'huge salary' at Kaizer Chiefs - insists Permall

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Shaun Permall strongly believes that Khama Billiat hasn’t done much to warrant the huge salary at the Soweto giants.

The accomplished player is among the highest paid in the PSL

Billiat will be free to sign a pre-contract from next month

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star is yet to score this term

WHAT HAPPENED? The veteran forward is among the highest paid players in the Premier Soccer League and he is reportedly earning R800,000 per month at Amakhosi.



Billiat, who joined Chiefs on a free transfer in 2018 after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns, has struggled to replicate the form he displayed at Masandawana where he was a consistent player and serial winner with the Tshwane giants.



The former Zimbabwe international is among the Amakhosi players whose contracts will expire in June 2023. Sifiso Hlanti, Njabulo Blom, Itumeleng Khune and Eric Mathoho also have seven months left on their current deal with the Naturena-based giants.

WHAT DID PERMALL SAY?: "This time of the year, if they were going to keep them on, they would’ve renewed already. I highly doubt that they’re going renew their contracts, if it’s gone this far without happening,” Permall told ThisIsFootball.Africa.

“The kid Njabulo Blom is not a bad player, a decent player, and Khama Billiat for me the price tag does not do him justice. The amount of money that he is earning, he hasn’t done much to warrant the huge salary that he is earning. We don’t know the exact amount but from past reports, it has been said that he is earning quite a bit. Like I said he hasn’t done much, and the other two (Hlanti and Mathoho), I think it’s the end of the road for them.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have allowed Billiat's contract to enter its final seven months and he will be free to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from next month onwards.

Nevertheless, the accomplished player remains a regular for coach Arthur Zwane having started nine matches this term and provided four assists - only Iqraam Rayners of SuperSport United has more assists than Billiat in the PSL this term.

Last season, Billiat was the most creative player in the PSL having recorded eight assists in the local top-flight and the only thing missing from his game is goals having failed to score thus far this term.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR BILLIAT? The 32-year-old player and his Chiefs teammates are busy preparing for the PSL resumption with the league having taken a break due to the ongoing Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

Chiefs are set to face off with Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 when the current PSL campaign resumes.