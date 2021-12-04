Billiat 'happy at Kaizer Chiefs' & wants to win trophies with Amakhosi

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat has admitted age is catching up with him and he does not see the possibility of leaving the Soweto giants for another club.

Asked about his future, Billiat is refusing to look outside Chiefs, saying he wants to make the best of his time there.

Since arriving at Naturena in 2018, the Zimbabwean has struggled to reproduce the form he enjoyed at Mamelodi Sundowns.

But the arrival of Keagan Dolly at Chiefs has seen Billiat improving with some displays which promise to see him getting back to his former best.

“I just want to enjoy every moment. I just want to enjoy it. I know we are growing up as players and time moves fast but we just want to make sure we’re doing the right thing, right now,” Billiat told iDiski Times.

“We don’t want to look back regretting it, we won’t say I should have done this or that, I just want to win as many games and enjoy and enjoy my football [career] as much as I can.

"The rest is always… I’m happy at Chiefs. I’m happy at Chiefs and I just want to win stuff with Chiefs – this is where I belong.

“You know, look… I believe everything happens for a reason, the time I’ve been here, God has wanted us to go through certain situations for us to actually feel good when we get silverware you know.”

Before signing a two-year contract extension in July, Billiat was linked with a move to reigning African champions Al Ahly to reunite with his former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

But staying at Chiefs has seen him forming a formidable combination with Dolly as Chiefs search for a first piece of silverware since 2015.

“The more we haven’t been getting it [a trophy], the more we believe, the more we value and see the big difference when we will win it,” Billiat continued.

Article continues below

“We are professionals, we believe every team goes through such stages and it just happens to be us now. We never drop our heads, we believe we will get something at the end.”