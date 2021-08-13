Billiat updates on fitness ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' MTN8 date vs Mamelodi Sundowns

The attacker insists the spirit in camp is high and they are aiming at giving the supporters their best after struggling last season

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Khama Billiat says he is well and feels fresh after coming back from injury.

The Zimbabwe international was substituted in Amakhosi's Carling Black Label Cup win over Orlando Pirates after sustaining an injury.

It was a worry for the supporters considering his extended time on the sidelines last season owing to the same reason.

He has now assured the fans he is okay ahead of the MTN8 quarter-final on Sunday against Mamelodi Sundowns.

It is amazing to be back

"It has been difficult for me, but for the first time I am feeling good, fresh and it is just refreshing to be training with everyone in the tactical side of the game," Billiat told the media ahead of the Sunday game.

"It is just amazing to be training, meeting the guys every day, and doing what we love to do.





"I do not want to give myself a lot of pressure because we have good players who can change the game at any given time. It is going to be a different season for the supporters, we are going to give our best and ensure we bring a trophy home."

'The guys are looking sharp'

The attacker has further explained the energy in the team, stating everybody is working towards the right goal.

"I think it is so refreshing to have the guys. the energy is different, and the coach," Billiat continued.

"It is a very good start; we know Sundowns are not an easy team to play against and it is the reason why we need to get everything from the coach before the weekend.

"I strongly believe we are feeling good and we are working towards the right goal. It is just interesting to come to training every day and we see a lot of smiles. The guys are looking so sharp.



"Coming to a club like this, you want to be part of good history... we are still very hungry [to win trophies] and this is a right chance to start with a good result in the MTN8.



"We appreciate the support the fans have been giving us through thin and thick, and we want to repay them this season."



Last season, Sundowns won the PSL while Chiefs finished eighth.