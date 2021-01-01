Billiat explains why Kaizer Chiefs coach Hunt has been 'on his case'

Amakhosi supporters will be hoping that the Zimbabwean and fellow striker Leonardo Castro recapture the form they once showed together at Sundowns

striker Khama Billiat has revealed the one part of his game which Amakhosi coach Gavin Hunt has been asking him to improve upon.

Billiat played a crucial role in helping the Glamour Boys advance to the group phase of the Caf when he provided a 41st minute assist for fellow striker Leonardo Castro in Tuesday's 1-0 win over Angolan champions Primeiro de Agosto.

It was a well-worked move by the Soweto giants involving several players, with Billiat's movement key.

More teams

According to the Zimbabwean, who won the Champions League in 2016 while playing for , it's an aspect of his game Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt wants to see more of.

"Normally the coach is on my case, [telling me], 'your strength is to run behind the defenders and make sure you finish the attack'," Billiat told the Chiefs media team.

"As soon as Njabulo [Blom] and [Philani] Zulu got the ball, I just turned and gave them my back and started running.

"Exactly as I expected, Njabulo put the ball behind the defence. It made it easy for me and I was left with one versus one and I told myself I just need to eliminate the one in front of me and I know my player is going to be in the box, and Castro was in the right position at the right time.”

Amakhosi were without several experienced players in their victory in Luanda, which made the win all the more impressive.

The likes of Itumeleng Khune, Lebogang Manyama and Willard Katsande never made the trip, although as Billiat explained, they were still able to lend their support from afar.

Article continues below

"The support they gave us, it really means a lot,” he said.

“They give us confidence, they calm us down. Their motivational texts on the group shows that we are together. No matter if one is not in, the ones that are selected on the day are going to fight because if they were here they would be doing the same.”

Chiefs will be hoping to build on the midweek win when they return to domestic action this weekend – they host at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.