Billiat: Any team interested must talk to Kaizer Chiefs – Agent

The Amakhosi forward’s agent has rubbished reports that his client is unhappy at Naturena

Khama Billiat’s representative Mike Ngobeni has vehemently denied media reports that his client is not happy under coach Ernst Middendorp at Naturena.

The Zimbabwe international is starved of regular game time under the German manager, and the lack of action has sparked reports that the 29-year-old could be on his way out of Naturena at the end of the season.

However, Ngobeni explained that the former attacker is a big name and that attracting such reports is nothing new, but said any team that is interested should talk to the Glamour Boys hierarchy.

More teams

“If there’s any club that wants to buy Khama, they must go to and buy him. Khama is not free and he has never complained about Chiefs,” Ngobeni told IOL.

“These are just rumours, he is happy at Chiefs. If someone wants him, they can call me and I will refer them to Chiefs.

“But I understand [the rumours], Khama is a big name now. I don’t remember the day when he called me and said please find me a new club.”

Taking a look at his performances under the German mentor, Billiat has only played in 13 Premier Soccer League ( ) matches out of 22 for the log leaders so far, but Ngobeni insists his client will always give his best when given an opportunity.

“Khama will be entering the last year of his contract with Chiefs next season, but has a two-year option,” he added.

“Not a lot of people were happy when he moved to Chiefs and the speculation on the package and buying of cars has made things worse.

“Khama will always give his all if he is given an opportunity to play. He was not forced to sign with Chiefs and he is happy at Chiefs.”

Article continues below

In addition, speculation is rife that the former Cape Town player is unhappy and has reportedly signalled his intention to return to Chloorkop to team up with former coach Pitso Mosimane.

With the 2019/20 PSL season currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Billiat will look to become a regular feature and help the club dethrone the Brazilians as the reigning league champions.

Sundowns trail Chiefs by four points but they have a game in hand, and the 2016 Caf winner will be key for the Soweto giants as they look to lift this season's title.