Billiat and Khune: Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane gives update on duo ahead of Chippa United showdown

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane has provided updates on a number of injured and suspended players ahead of their PSL clash with Chippa United.

Billiat should play a part against Chippa

Itumeleng Khune out injured

Zitha Kwinika and Lehlogonolo George Matlou available after suspensions

WHAT HAPPENED? Whereas Zwane hinted that the experienced Zimbabwean forward may be available for selection, he was clear that Khune, who was injured during their match against Stellenbosch, would not be part of the matchday squad.

Billiat – who is yet to score in the Premier Soccer League this season - has been sidelined with a knee injury and has only played in six league matches.

On the other hand, Khune – who has recently battled back to reclaim his number one spot - was substituted in the 38th minute against Stellenbosch and replaced by Brandon Petersen.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "Khama, we’ll monitor him today. We will see if he’s ready to play," Zwane told reporters on Thursday, as per iDiski Times.

"Itu is not going to be available for this week’s game. Hopefully, going forward, he will get much better.

"If my memory serves me well, we’re welcoming George [Matlou] and Zitha back from suspension.

"Happy [Mashiane] has been battling a little bit, but he started training two days ago, so we’re also managing him.

"I think at the moment we have a clean bill of health. We’re just hoping that we’ll keep it this way. We hope that if we do have injuries, maybe we’ll have one or a few knocks, or maybe two injuries because at this time in the season you need everybody available so you get the chemistry right."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Khune unavailable, Petersen or Bruce Bvuma are set to take charge of the goalkeeping duties.

Meanwhile, given his form, Kwinika – who has completed his one-match suspension - is poised to reclaim his starting position ahead of Siyabonga Ngezana, who was partnered with Edmilson Dove during their 3-1 win over Stellies.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS: The Glamour Boys will be keen to register another win – against the 11th-placed Chilli Boys - and make it four straight PSL victories.

However, the Soweto giants must make sure they are solid at the back in order to avoid conceding early goals, as was the case against Stellenbosch and SuperSport United, although they fought back and claimed victories in those games.