Billiat and Castro injury update: Baxter reveals Kaizer Chiefs' worst enemies

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Stuart Baxter feels injuries are their worst enemies as he provided an update on his attackers Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro.





The duo had to be substituted during Amakhosi's 2-1 win over Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby encounter which was played at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Baxter disclosed that two players have sustained hamstring injuries and he feels that there is something wrong with how they load during their training sessions.



“Both of those injuries are very disappointing because you know when you work at an elite club, your biggest enemies are soft tissue injuries,” Baxter told the media.



“The reason they’re the biggest enemies, they are more or less been put out of business now because of our training methods.



"But we have two players in one game that both get hamstring strains. It’s something not right with our loading."



The experienced British tactician indicated that the duo is likely to miss training for at least a week, while also stating that Castro's injury is more serious.



“So both of them have hamstring injuries, that there is in time they’re out but I’m guessing they won’t train for a week at least," he added.



"Leo’s is a bit worse because it pinged, Khama’s was getting worse and stretched but I think we got him off in time.”



Chiefs will have time to assess Billiat and Castro as their next game is on March 19 when they welcome Lamontville Golden Arrows to the iconic FNB Stadium in another PSL encounter.