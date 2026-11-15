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Joey Veerman's performance in Friday's Netherlands v Greece match (7-0) has got people talking in Germany. An opinion piece in BILD calls the midfielder Borussia Dortmund's new leader.

"He may be Borussia Dortmund's biggest surprise. In a short time, the Dutchman has gone from a reinforcement signed late in the summer to the de facto leader of Dortmund's midfield," the German newspaper says of the Netherlands international.

BILD says Veerman has quickly become important to Dortmund coach Niko Kovac for more than his passing. "Veerman is not only an excellent passer, but also a real grafter."

"In the 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich, the midfielder covered more than 13 kilometres. Only Bayern stars Joshua Kimmich and Aleksandar Pavlovic ran further," it says of Veerman's impact in the Bundesliga. "But Veerman's greatest strength is his control of the ball."

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Across his first eight Bundesliga matches, Veerman made 346 passes. "Of those, 309 reached a team-mate. That amounts to an impressive pass completion rate of 89.3 per cent. It makes him one of Dortmund's most accurate midfielders in terms of passing."

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Veerman also helps Jobe Bellingham perform better, according to the newspaper. "The Englishman can make use of his attacking qualities further forward because Veerman directs play behind him. The Dutchman brings structure to the build-up, is constantly available for a pass and gives his team-mates the assurance they need."

"While Veerman directs Dortmund's play from deep, Bellingham has more freedom to make moves towards the opposition goal," it says. The former PSV player's influence extends to Dortmund's attacking play.

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At €22 million, Veerman is more than worth what Dortmund paid, according to the German newspaper. "Few had expected him, of all people, to become the driving force so quickly."

"He has now become one of the most important players in Kovac's system. Veerman directs play, takes responsibility and sets a good example, defensively too," BILD says.