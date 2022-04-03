Bikwane: We have one-season wonders in the PSL

Former South African junior international Thobela Bikwane has claimed the current Premier Soccer League players lack the hunger to succeed.

Bikwane added there is no consistency from these players and their inconsistency has a spillover effect on the national side, Bafana Bafana.

"We have one-season wonders in the PSL. You get player of the season and the following campaign, you are nowhere," Bikwane told Soccer Laduma.

"There's a lack of hunger in the current generation. They are not ambitious. There's no consistency, and you can't expect Bafana Bafana to compete in big cups with such players.

"Nowadays, South African players are no longer ambitious. Maybe [it is] because there are huge salaries in the PSL. Players are getting lots of money, whether they play or are in the stands, but now it affects the progress of our football as a country."

Giving examples of former exemplary players who turned out for the national side, Bikwane said the current generation is not ambitious enough to venture abroad.

"It a tough one. Back in the days, coach Benni McCarthy went overseas at an early age, the same as Aaron Mokoena, Steven Pienaar, Ninja Mofokeng, and many other players," he added.

"There's no more motivation to go abroad. They are comfortable, they don't see the need to grow because teams give them enough money.

"Even players like Mihlali Mayambela are playing abroad, but [there's] no Bafana Bafana call-up, which means there's no need to play in Europe."

Bikwane’s criticism came after South Africa played in two friendly games during the just concluded international break.

After a goalless draw on March 25 against Guinea, the 1996 African champions were beaten 5-0 by France during their second friendly on March 29.