'Big player in Africa' Lorch's revival pleases Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer

The versatile attacker seems to be close to rediscovering his old form having produced some improved displays in recent weeks

coach Josef Zinnbauer is happy with Thembinkosi Lorch's improved form.

The reigning Footballer of the Year struggled to replicate last season's performances prior to the German tactician's arrival at the Buccaneers in December 2019.

Lorch was often criticised as he struggled under Pirates interim coach Rhulani Mokwena in the first round.

However, the international seems to be enjoying his football again under Zinnbauer having registered a goal and an assist in recent weeks

“I think you know this better than me, but Lorch is a big player in Africa – not just at the moment,” Zinnbauer told reporters.

The former Hamburger SV coach lauded Lorch as a top player, who is now playing for the team.

“And he is on his way back. He is making the right steps in the right direction, a team player now, " he added.

"Before I wasn’t sure about his defensive work, but he is playing for the team now. That is important for me to see, Lorch is a top player.”

Lorch, who is also the reigning PSL Players' Player of the Season, has made 17 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign and netted once in the process.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to continue his revival when the Buccaneers lock horns with their Gauteng rivals on Sunday.

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 match is scheduled to be played at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.