Big loser of the start of the season: an exit is looming at Bayern Munich

Hiroki Ito welcomed the international break that has now ended. The 27-year-old defender featured in all four matches for Japan and even started three of them. At the Kirin Cup mini invitational tournament, he converted in the penalty shootout in the semi-final against Ecuador. He then played the full game in the final win over New Zealand. In total, Ito clocked 288 minutes.

That stands in sharp contrast to his record after seven competitive matches for Bayern Munich: ten minutes as a late substitute in the Champions League 5-0 win over FK Bodö/Glimt, when the game had long since been settled. At left-back, coach Vincent Kompany rotates between the resurgent Alphonso Davies, new signing Nathaniel Brown and Josip Stanisic. In central defence, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Min-Jae Kim share the minutes. Kompany no longer seems to have any use for Ito.

Alongside Sacha Boey, who has not yet played at all and is a candidate for sale, Ito is one of only two established outfield players in the small Munich squad who have so far been virtually frozen out despite Kompany's otherwise heavy rotation. Eighteen players have already been handed at least 166 minutes. Serge Gnabry is likely to join that group soon. The 31-year-old marked his comeback shortly before the international break and most recently also made three appearances for Germany.

How did Hiroki Ito's first two seasons at Bayern Munich go?

Ito joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart in 2024 for a fixed transfer fee of €23.5 million. Two metatarsal fractures then kept him out for almost a year and a half, with a short interruption. Last November, he finally returned, and the sporting leadership unanimously spoke of an "internal new signing" when he made his comeback.

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After that, Ito played regularly in the rest of the season, making 23 competitive appearances, and established himself as a reliable rotation option. Sometimes he played on the left of a back four, sometimes in the middle. In the closing stages of the already decided Bundesliga season, Ito was practically a regular starter, starting five of the last six matches. In the DFB Cup final against Stuttgart, he at least came on as a substitute.

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Hiroki Ito could leave Bayern Munich in winter

During the summer, Bayern signed Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt for €50 million as a new versatile left-back, but also let Raphael Guerreiro go. Ito's future at Bayern Munich was already in doubt at that point despite a contract until 2028, although the club's bosses sent mixed messages.

Board member for sport Max Eberl said at the end of July that he was open to selling Ito: "If Hiroki should have thoughts of a move because he himself realises it will be difficult, then we will deal with that." At first, there was no sign of that, and he also featured in five of six friendlies in pre-season. In the dress rehearsal against 1. FC Heidenheim, he was even the only Munich outfield player to play the full game.

Shortly before the end of the transfer window, Ito was suddenly linked with a move to Ajax Amsterdam, but it did not materialise. Sporting director Christoph Freund then told Bild: "It was never our great intention to let Hiroki go. He is an important player who is now properly fit again over a longer period as well."

Right now, though, Ito is about as far from being "important" in Kompany's team as Japan is from Munich. Only the absence of one or more rivals is likely to change his situation. Otherwise, Bayern Munich will make intensive efforts to sell Ito in winter.