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Two convincing wins from two games have secured Germany top spot in their Nations League group ahead of the Netherlands after all. Here are the winners and (minor) losers of Klopp’s second international camp.

Jürgen Klopp couldn't hide his grin on Monday evening. Why would he? At Berlin's Olympic Stadium, his team thrashed their arch-rivals from the neighbouring country 5-0 .

If the new national coach's reign continues like this, the match may go down in German FA history as the moment a Germany team finally capable of exciting fans again came to life.

Klopp told ARD on Monday that he had been “instantly smitten” with his 44-man, extra-large squad during his first international camp as national coach. Now he spoke of a “very special group” who had beaten Serbia and the Netherlands convincingly. His team had “wonderful footballers, great characters”: “The lads are still surprising themselves, too.”

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“Everyone,” Klopp added, “goes home with a smile.” That may not apply to every Germany player. Alongside the clear winners from the second international camp, some players return to their clubs as minor losers.

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Loser: Felix Nmecha has little reason to celebrate for now

Debate over a highly controversial celebration has dominated the past few days for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. He made the gesture again after scoring twice in the Bundesliga match against SV Elversberg on the weekend before the international break.

The BVB fan and supporters' department , the Black and Yellows through Hans-Joachim Watzke , and the German FA then called, with varying degrees of clarity, for him to distance himself from the “The King’s Return” campaign he supports and the evangelical network “Ballers in God”. The network has, among other things, been accused of condemning abortion as “Satan’s plan” and is also regarded as homophobic and hostile to queer people.

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Nmecha eventually complied. In a statement of his own , he again clarified that he had not intended the gesture to put himself or any organisation in the spotlight. He is also said to have promised Borussia Dortmund and the German FA that he would stop using the controversial celebration altogether in future and express his faith in a different way.

Whether any of this influenced Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave the midfielder on the bench against both Serbia and the Netherlands, giving him only a nine-minute cameo, is pure speculation and rather unlikely. But Nmecha may have lost considerable standing among German football fans during the international break, and possibly his regular starting place in the national team too.

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In fairness, that was less down to Nmecha himself, who played only nine minutes against Serbia on Friday evening, than to the superb midfield trio of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Florian Wirtz. All three impressed in both matches (more on that below) and are likely to rank above Nmecha in Klopp's pecking order for now. The same apparently applies to Tom Bischof, who excelled during the previous camp and played a little over half an hour against Serbia and the Netherlands.

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Loser: Yann Aurel Bisseck becomes the fifth wheel under Klopp

In the 1-0 defeat by Greece at the end of September, the Inter Milan centre-back was one of the few bright spots in a poor Germany side . That gave him a good chance of starting against Serbia and the Netherlands, particularly with a notable rival, Borussia Dortmund's Waldemar Anton, absent through injury.

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Klopp appears to favour others for now. Against Serbia, Malick Thiaw started in central defence alongside Jonathan Tah, who impressed in both games (more on that below). Thiaw performed well, as he had in the first meeting with the Eastern Europeans and the 0-0 draw against Greece. Klopp particularly values the Newcastle United player's ability to play vertical passes and his height of 1.94 metres, an advantage against Serbia's long balls and physical approach.

Bisseck could also play on the right of the back four, but that route looks blocked too. SC Freiburg's Philipp Treu is clearly Klopp's preferred choice there. The national coach has also raved repeatedly in recent weeks about Stuttgart's Finn Jeltsch, who finally made his Germany debut against the Netherlands and, like Bisseck, can play on the right or in the centre of the back four.

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Lennart Karl a loser despite a remarkable Germany debut

Like Felix Nmecha, Lennart Karl has made headlines in recent weeks less for his dribbling, goals or performances than for events off the pitch largely beyond his control . His form had, however, clearly improved in the games before the international break.

In an extensive interview with BR at the beginning of November, Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeneß argued that Karl, still only 18, should show a little more humility in public . “I think I’ve played a part in 50 per cent of his goals in recent days, after someone said something about his private life. We also have a duty to give young players a little guidance,” Hoeneß said.

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Karl made a brief appearance for Germany against the Netherlands after spending the entire Serbia match on the bench. Klopp stressed that this had nothing to do with a lack of effort from the youngster; he had simply chosen other players .

Karl was “a wonderful young lad. We’re all a little different in one respect or another. He trained really, really well, is fully integrated into the team and didn’t play today because someone who can play a bit of football too was playing in his position,” said the national coach. The Bayern Munich player still had a decisive role in Klopp's plans.

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Karl's main rival on the right wing, Brajan Gruda, played so well on his debut against Serbia that Klopp fielded him again against the Netherlands. Gruda delivered once more: two assists and a goal made him the standout player in the 5-0 win over the Oranje. That won't make things any easier for Karl in the near future. Florian Wirtz also appears to have the central position sewn up.

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Winners: Jürgen Klopp's new wing pairing impress beyond attack

Despite his improving form at Bayern, Karl got “only” eight minutes against the Netherlands. Germany, meanwhile, may have found a new wing pairing.

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Brajan Gruda dazzled against both Serbia and the Netherlands, to Karl's disadvantage. Finally injury-free when the senior national team called, the RB Leipzig attacker made a remarkable entrance.

After his dream goal and superb performance against Serbia , Klopp even felt sorry for his opponent . Jurrien Timber and Ian Maatsen may have earned the same sympathy after Gruda scored against the Netherlands and supplied two superb assists, an outside-of-the-boot chip to Wirtz and a pinpoint free-kick to Schlotterbeck. Neither defender could get to grips with Gruda.

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The final Nations League group games may have marked the beginning of a great Germany career if Gruda can finally stay injury-free for the long term. The Leipzig player looks set to start on the right wing in the quarter-finals next March.

Derry Scherhant had already emerged as one of the big winners of the new Klopp era after his appearances against Serbia and Greece at the beginning of October. He strengthened that standing with a display against the Netherlands that thrilled at times, back at his former home ground, Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

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The 24-year-old put Germany ahead with a stunning goal, then struck the post to set up the final goal in the emphatic win. His surging dribbles repeatedly drew expectant murmurs from the crowd. It had been “satisfying” to prove wrong former critics who thought he was capable of no more than a “Regionalliga” career, Scherhant said afterwards.

Scherhant did struggle to combine directly with the left-backs behind him, Nathaniel Brown and Maximilian Mittelstädt. Brown looked visibly frustrated more than once against the Netherlands, but they can work on that understanding.

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Scherhant looks certain to play a leading role under Klopp in the Nations League quarter-finals if he keeps performing for SC Freiburg and stays injury-free.

High-profile rivals to the new wing pairing must wait their turn. They include Said El Mala, who like Karl had only four minutes to show what he could do and is another minor loser, Bacelona's Karim Adeyemi and Brentford's Kevin Schade. Klopp was impressed by more than Scherhant's and Gruda's attacking skills.

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“They can both play football, good heavens,” Klopp said, adding pointedly: “But the work they put in and had to put in today — that’s incredible. And that’s what makes a team in the end. Others can play football too. But ultimately it’s about how much passion and effort you put into it.”

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Winners: Joshua Kimmich and Aleks Pavlovic, as Klopp learns from a crucial Nagelsmann mistake

“Passion and effort” also describe what Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich bring to the pitch, even before their outstanding footballing qualities enter the equation.

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The well-drilled Bayern duo impressed against both Serbia and the Netherlands. Klopp now looks unlikely to repeat one of Julian Nagelsmann's biggest mistakes by breaking up their central midfield partnership again.

At Bayern Munich, Pavlovic and Kimmich have developed an excellent understanding over the years and become less predictable together. Pavlovic can now carry the ball forward more often, as he did against the Netherlands, and create clear-cut chances that lead to goals with incisive forward passes, as he did against Serbia . His pass to Kai Havertz before Wirtz's goal to make it 2-0 was exceptional.

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After the match, Klopp also praised Kimmich and Pavlovic on ARD for analysing the Netherlands' approach themselves and “finding good adjustments” . Germany's central midfield had lacked balance and adaptability, particularly at the World Cup, when Nagelsmann moved Kimmich to the right and paired Pavlovic with Felix Nmecha.

That decision ultimately had extremely negative consequences for both . Apart from the comfortable opening win against Curacao and, in Nmecha's case, the second group match against Ivory Coast, both performed well below their abilities at the World Cup.

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The displays against Serbia and the Elftal should end any debate about whether Germany could do without Kimmich, which Klopp had dismissed as nonsense anyway . Nmecha and Tom Bischof offer high-quality alternatives. Angelo Stiller, Anton Stach and Mika Baur may also get another chance at some point. But after these days in mid-November, Klopp's midfield axis is settled for now.

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Winner: Philipp Treu, Klopp's answer to a major problem, delivers again

Klopp has also done what his unfortunate predecessors could not: solve Germany's biggest problem position. At right-back, Philipp Treu has become indispensable in next to no time . When Klopp first picked the Freiburg player, the 59-year-old wondered why the selection surprised anyone.

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“We talk in Germany about not having any right-backs. Philipp Treu must be asking himself: ‘Eh, what are they talking about?’” Klopp reflected at the time. Treu has vindicated that view across his five international appearances so far and won over the average German football fan too.

Against Serbia and the Netherlands, Treu again showed the reliability in defence and attack that Klopp demands: unwavering determination and effort. He tries to pressure opponents as they receive the ball and goes aggressively into challenges. His partnership with Gruda already worked well at times in attack. Sometimes Treu overlapped to give the team extra width. At others, he moved inside when Gruda occupied the wing.

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Even Klopp would probably not call Treu world-class. But his strengths already make him Germany's best and most proven option on the right, and he could prove an inspired choice in the long term.

“At certain moments, we need to meet people who enable us to take the next step. And if I could be that person for Philipp, I’d be very pleased,” Klopp said back in September. He may have been right.

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Winner: Jonathan Tah remains indispensable to Klopp, unlike at Bayern Munich

Unlike at right-back, Klopp has plenty of centre-back options. Yann-Aurel Bisseck is currently the chief casualty, as mentioned above. There are Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Waldemar Anton and Malick Thiaw, plus the young Jeltsch, who can also play out wide thanks to his pace.

Tah, at least, can consider himself a winner after the recent games against Serbia and Germany. Schlotterbeck surprisingly began the Serbia match on the bench, with Thiaw starting in his place because of his heading ability, according to Klopp. Tah played the full 90 minutes in both matches.

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He conceded the free-kick before Serbia's goal to make it 3-1, but the centre-back, who has struggled somewhat at Bayern recently , still appears indispensable to Klopp. The 30-year-old no longer has an undisputed place at the record champions. Min-jae Kim has pushed him with strong performances, while Tah has shown uncertainty and sluggishness and often resorted to fouling in the one-on-one duels so important to Kompany's system.

Tah spent the full 90 minutes on the bench in the major Bundesliga games against RB Leipzig and BVB. In the Champions League, he played 45 minutes against Arsenal only because Kim had to go off with a knock.

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Klopp still regards him as a regular starter despite his dip in form. If Tah returns to his best, he and Schlotterbeck are likely to form the first-choice pairing, as they did under Nagelsmann. The national coach's trust is clear: Tah has played the full 90 minutes in all four matches for which he was in the squad.

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