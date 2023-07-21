Big blow for PSL defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns as Rushine De Reuck set to be on the sidelines after surgery

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rushine De Reuck will be on the sidelines for a while after undergoing surgery.

De Reuck suffered a nasty injury in training

He has undergone successful surgery

Downs left him behind in trip to Europe

WHAT HAPPENED: De Reuck is said to have suffered a "freaky" injury at training right before Downs departed for the Netherlands where they have set up a camp and are expected to play a few friendlies.

WHAT WAS SAID: "It was a very freaky incident at training and it was a pity because he had played the first match of the first friendly games and he had played very, very well," head coach Rhulani Mokwena told the club's media department.

"He returned back from the break in very good shape but he landed awkwardly and then felt a very sharp pain in and around the knee.

"Upon observation, the doctors felt that instead of being very conservative, the time frame for the layout would be the same as a conservative approach and yet you could get probably greater long-term benefits if you weren’t a little bit more on the surgical route.

AND WHAT MORE: "After a thorough consultation with a knee specialist, we felt that the right approach was to go surgical. The surgery went well and he is already home.

"The players had him on the phone and we all wished him a speedy recovery. Hopefully he’ll be back in time to still continue and make a great contribution to this season because he has got qualities for sure that make us believe that he can be one of our best centre-backs.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and he knows that our well wishes are with him and I’m sure because he’s a strong strong boy, and because also it’s not as bad as it was anticipated upon first observation, I’m sure the boy will be back sooner than later," said the Downs mentor.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Reuck's injury now opens the door for players like Mosa Lebusa and Brain Onyango, who did not see much game time last season. Mokwena usually preferred Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, De Reuck and Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil in the heart of his rear guard.

WHAT'S NEXT: Downs will play Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday before playing Sparta Rotterdam on 25 July. Click here to see Sundowns' full schedule in Europe.