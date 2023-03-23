Bielsa to Mamelodi Sundowns: How Motsepe's vision was thwarted

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Gamondi has explained how the Brazilians almost appointed Marcelo Bielsa

Motsepe's arrival at Downs sparked a revolution

Globally-acclaimed coaches were hired

Gamondi talks about an era of Argentines at Chloorkop

WHAT HAPPENED? Patrice Motsepe was lining up Marcelo Bielsa as his next coach. Bielsa was hot property, having just ended a six-year spell as Argentina coach, but now, Sundowns were making an audacious bid to bring him to Chloorkop.

Motsepe was planning to have him replace his fellow Argentine Cappa and Gamondi explains how the former Sundowns boss changed his mind about the ex-Leeds United manager.

WHAT GAMONDI SAID: “When Oscar [Fullone] left, he brought me and Angel Cappa to Sundowns. I was very excited about the opportunity to move to South Africa,” Gamondi wrote in Touchline News’ My Life, My Story.

“Cappa did a great job at Sundowns but the problem was that he was not experienced enough to know about African players and their mentality. Results were not so good and after a season, Cappa left the club and I knew what the team needed to be successful.

“Patrice Motsepe wanted a big-name coach; he was interested in Marcelo Bielsa. But he asked me and Neil Tovey to take over temporarily. But after we won two games, he asked us to take over permanently as co-coaches – we coached the team and won the league.

“The season we won the league at Sundowns was perfect and I had a great time working with Neil Tovey and to this day we are still friends. He brought a good management style to the group and we supported each other. We both knew what we wanted to do.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Motsepe took over at Sundowns, he started an ambitious project that saw world-acclaimed coaches being hired. The likes of Henri Michel, Hristo Stoichkov and Johan Neeskens worked at Chloorkop.

But the club has enjoyed their most successful era under locals Pitso Mosimane as well as then co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena who is now in charge.

The hiring of Fullone in 2004 was a period of Sundowns’ romance with Argentine coaches. It was also the early stages of their relationship with South American players after signing Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Dudamel and striker Jose Torrealba who went on to play for Kaizer Chiefs.

A number of South American players like Jose Ali Meza, Emiliano Tade, Ricardo Nascimento, Leonardo Castro and Mauricio Affonso were to follow. Sundowns currently have Gaston Sirino, Bolivian Erwin Saavedra and Marcelo Allende from Chile.

WHAT NEXT FOR GAMONDI? Gamondi, whose first child was born in Johannesburg, currently lives between Spain and Morocco and says he hopes to return to South Africa one day.