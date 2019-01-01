Bidvest Wits vs Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Buccaneers are targeting a second consecutive win in the league against a stubborn Clever Boys side

will face in a match at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The Students have decided to take this encounter to Durban as their home ground as Bidvest Stadium is currently undergoing renovations.



They secured a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC in their last league game before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Eswatini's Young Buffaloes away in a Caf Confederation Cup clash.

Pirates, on the other hand, have turned their focus solely on domestic football after being dumped out of the Caf last month.

Bucs returned to winning ways in the PSL when they edged out 2-1 last weekend - snapping a three-match winless run in the competition.

Game Bidvest Wits vs Orlando Pirates Date Saturday, September 21 Time 20:15 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel N/A SS4

Squads & Team News

Wits have been boosted by the return of Bafana Bafana international S'fiso Hlanti, who has recovered from a knee injury.

However, Scottish striker Simon Murray is still out injured having suffered a cruciate ligament rupture earlier this month.

Gavin Hunt will look to Deon Hotto, who has netted twice in four league games this season and he will be keen to continue his good form against Pirates.

Meanwhile, Pirates midfielders Vincent Pule and Ben Motshwari are both expected to miss the clash against their former side due to their respective injuries.

Attacking midfielder Luvuyo Memela has recovered from an injury and he is most likely to feature against the Clever Boys.

Rhulani Mokwena will be hoping striker Tshegofatso Mabasa inspires Pirates to another victory having grabbed a brace during their recent win over Chippa.

Match Preview

Wits currently find themselves in third place on the league standings having accumulated nine points from four matches.

A victory over Pirates will see the Clever Boys, who have a game in hand, replace Kaizer Chiefs at the top of the log.



They will be banking on their home form in the league having recorded three wins in their last four matches including 3-1 victories over Black and FC.



Pirates are currently placed seventh on the league table having collected eight points from five games.



The Soweto giants will move to the top of the table if they overcome Wits and the other results go their way.

They will be keen to improve their away form in the league having failed to win their last three games on the road including a 3-0 defeat to SuperSport United.



In head-to-head stats since 1985, Wits and Pirates have clashed in 67 league matches.



The Buccaneers have registered 27 wins compared to the Clever Boys’ 19, while 21 games ended in a stalemate.

Their league meetings were won by the away side via late own goals last season.

Pirates defender Gladwin Shitolo netted an own to hand Wits a 1-0 in Soweto, before Keegan Ritchie put the ball into his own net for Pirates to win 1-0 in Braamfontein.