Bidvest Wits vs Horoya AC: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Students are into the group stage for the first time in the club's history and their opening match is against one of toughest sides from Guinea

will be the home side in their opening Group C match of the Caf Confederation Cup against Horoya AC on Sunday.

The Students decided to take the encounter to the Dobsonville Stadium for unknown reasons, meaning their fans will have to travel from Parktown to Soweto to watch the match.

Horoya arrived in earlier this week to familiarise themselves with the local weather and get used to the pitch in Dobsonville.

Wits know that a great start to this campaign will do them a world of good especially after being criticised for not taking continental competitions seriously in the past.

Game Bidvest Wits vs Horoya AC Date Sunday, December 1 Time 18:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be shown on TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel Safa.net - South African Football Association Facebook N/A





The Students have not reported any injury concerns from their camp ahead of this encounter, meaning coach Gavin Hunt will have his full squad available against Horoya.

Hunt has already lamented a tight fixture schedule as his team now has to juggle both the Caf Confederation Cup and domestic league matches.

However, with this being their home game, Wits are expected to field their strongest possible line-up against an experienced Horoya side on the day.

All eyes will be on Gift Motupa, who scored four goals in the second leg of the previous round, but how Wits defend will also be vital, especially as they will be at home.

The likes of Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Sfiso Hlanti will be expected to use their international experience to match Horoya and guide the younger players to play without fear.

According to Wits, Horoya brought all their players for this match, and this simply means the Guinean club is eager to throw everything at them in an attempt to get maximum points.

Horoya are in familiar territory having previously played against and in the Caf .

To them, Wits may be a closed book, but they would have seen how Hunt's men performed in the previous two rounds of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Yakubu Hudu is one player Wits should be wary of, while there's also Ghanaian defender Godfred Asante who has been superb for Horoya in recent months.

Match Preview

This will be the first meeting between Wits and Horoya in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Horoya usually play in the Caf Champions League but they failed to get past the second round and had to drop to the Caf Confederation Cup via the play-offs.

Article continues below

They beat 5-2 on aggregate to seal their passage to the group stage of this year's competition.

WIts, on the other hand, registered three consecutive wins after losing their opening match of the campaign to Young Buffaloes.

Hunt's men have scored 11 goals so far in the competition while conceding just two in the process.