Bidvest Wits vs Baroka: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Students will be in front of their home fans for the first time this season when they take on Baroka in their second league match of the season

will look to open a three-point gap at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings when they face at the Bidvest Stadium.

The Clever Boys kicked off their campaign with a bang, scoring three goals without conceding to shoot to the summit of the log, while Baroka had to rally from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw at home against .

Game Bidvest Wits vs Baroka Date Tuesday, August 6 Time 7h30pm Stream N/A

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

The match will be shown live on Dstv channel 204.

TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

The Students brought in no less than 11 new signings, including Zitha Macheke, Carl Lark and Sameegh Doutie, among others.

However, coach Gavin Hunt has kept the core of the team that finished third on the PSL log last season together.

This was evident as Wits thumped 3-0 in their opening match of the season to move to the summit of the standings.

Deon Hotto, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Buhle Mkhwanazi, and Thabang Monare have been key to the team in recent months, and the quartet will again be expected to continue being influential against Baroka.

Despite losing experienced goalkeeper Darren Keet to OH Leuven in , Hunt found a quick solution by bringing in Brendon Peterson, who kept a clean sheet on his club debut against Usuthu last weekend.

The former Cape Town shot-stopper appears to have cemented his place in the team already, and Hunt is likely to keep the same team that cruised past Cavin Johnson's side.

Baroka has a strong team that is made up of players who helped them survive relegation on the final day of last season.

They would be pleased to have held on to influential midfielder and captain Mduduzi Mdantsane, who was linked with a possible move away from the club not so long ago.

Goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze gave a good account of himself last season, but his mistakes at Afcon 2019 tournament with Zimbabwe are still playing in his mind.

Perhaps, the reason Baroka conceded two second-half goals against Cape Town City in their opening match of the season last weekend.

Should the Zimbabwean shot-stopper fail to prepare adequately for this match, he could find himself in big trouble with the Wits attackers.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda is still trying to sort out his expired passport, meaning the Zambian mentor may miss the encounter at the Bidvest Stadium.

Match Preview

Wits and Baroka have met eight times across all domestic competitions since the 2016/17 season.

Article continues below

The Students boast six wins to Baroka's one while the other match ended in a draw.

Hunt's men have scored a whopping 15 goals in the process and conceded just four against Bakgaga Ba Mpahlele.

Baroka have not beaten Wits away from home. In the four matches played at the Bidvest Stadium, Wits won three and drew the other match.