Bidvest Wits vs Al Nasr SC: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Three points will be at stake when the two sides meet in a Caf Confederation Cup match at Dobsonville Stadium

will be the home side for Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup match against Al Nasr SC.

The Students have had a good run in the competition thus far but coach Gavin Hunt would be relieved that they will again be playing in front of their home fans.

Hunt recently lamented travelling across the African content, saying getting to the games itself has been tough.

Game Bidvest Wits vs Al Nasr SC Date Sunday, December 29 Time 18:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Bidvest Wits have not reported any injury concerns from their camp for this encounter. This means Hunt will have a full-strengthed squad to choose his starting XI from, but new signing Beinvenu Eva Enga will not be available for selection. The striker was signed on Thursday from Mozambican side Costa Do Sol and he hasn't been registered for the group stage.

Nonetheless, all eyes will be on Gift Motupa, who scored four goals for the Clever Boys in the preliminary phase.

Motupa is the man on form after also scoring in his team's 1-1 draw against in the league last week.

Al Nasr, a closed book to Wits, have struggled in this campaign but players such as Muetaz Husayn and Rabiaa Abubaker will be expected to come to the party this time around.

Match Preview

This will be the first-ever meeting between Wits and Al Nasr.

The two teams have played two group stage games thus far with Wits winning one and drawing the other, while Al Nasr drew their opening match before losing to Horoya in their second.

Al Nasr have managed to score just once in the group stage while they have conceded four goals in their two matches.

Wits, on the other hand, are yet to score a goal in the group stage after drawing 0-0 against Horoya and losing 1-0 to Djoliba earlier this month.