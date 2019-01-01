Bidvest Wits vs. SuperSport United: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Students battle it out with Matsatsantsa for a place in the next round of the MTN8 on Sunday

and SuperSport United will be hoping to join , and in the semi-finals of the MTN8 when the two teams meet on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams are eager to build on their recent successes in the Premier Soccer League.

Wits returned to winning ways with a midweek win over Polokwane City while SuperSport will be full of confidence having beaten - their first win in six previous matches in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Wits will be wary considering SuperSport’s recent record in the tournament.

After winning the tournament in 2017, the Tshwane-based outfit hopes to reach the final after finishing second last season, losing to in the final.

On the other hand, Wits’ only success in the tournament came back in 2016, and coach Gavin Hunt will love nothing more than to add some more silverware to his trophy cabinet.

Game Bidvest Wits vs. SuperSport United Date Sunday, August 18 Time 15h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4 and you can follow the action on Goal.com.

SA TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

After a resounding 3-0 win over Bucs, SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting XI.

Bradley Grobler is expected to be the very first name on the scoresheet following his brace in midweek.

With the absence of Aubrey Modiba, who is still nursing an injury, Grobler’s partnership with Evans Rusike and Kudakwashe Mahachi upfront could be key.

Tembo, though, might be tempted to field Thamsanqa Gabuza in order to use his physical presence to trouble Thulani Hlatshwayo at the back.

In addition, SuperSport signed Thabo Qalinge earlier in the week, and he could make his debut at Bidvest Stadium.

Meanwhile, Wits have been on a rebuilding phase this season as they look to tighten the belt.

Hunt though is still looking for his best starting XI which has seen him tinker with his squad.

Deon Hotto was one of Hunt’s key players last season and he seems to have carried his success into the new campaign.

He has already scored two goals in the league thus far and has thrived playing on the wing.

Hotto’s ability to create goal-scoring opportunities has also been impressive, and his partnership in midfield with Sameehg Doutie has proved to be a rather thrilling combination.

At the back, Wits have a solid partnership with Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi.

However, it remains to be seen what state Hlatshwayo will be in after he recently admitted he is in search of a new challenge.

But with Robyn Johannes also believed to be eyeing a move to Cape Town City, Wits are likely to maintain the duo's partnership at the back.

Match Preview

Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final is between two sides who are familiar with each other.

Of the previous 31 meetings between the two sides, Wits have won 13 games while SuperSport have won 10.

There have been eight draws previously, but on Sunday a deadlock will not be enough as there has to be a winner.