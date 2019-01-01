Bidvest Wits v Orlando Pirates: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Micho Sredojevic's men are looking for nothing but a win while for Gavin Hunt and his troops, this could decide their fate in the title race

Orlando Pirates need to win at all cost when they visit at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers will take comfort from the fact that they are still in the title race but they know that a loss will dent their chances of winning the title.

Gavin Hunt's men are just behind Pirates on the standings, and they could overtake them with a win.

Game Bidvest Wits v Date Saturday, April 05 Time 3:00pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In , the game will be shown live on SuperSport 4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Position Missing players Goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands Defender Abbubakar Mobara Midfielder Luvuyo Memela

Sredojevic will have to do without the services of Abbubakar Mobara, who is still recovering from injury.

Luvuyo Memela is also out injured after being knocked down by Hlompho Kekana in midweek,

Wayne Sandilands is also doubtful for the encounter after getting injured in the Sundowns match.

This means either Siyabonga Mpontshane and Jackson Mabokgwane may start against the Students.

In midfield, there could be a makeshift with Memela out, and it will be up to Sredojevic to decide to who to fill the void.

Potential Pirates XI: Mpontshane; Dube, Jele, Marcelo, Maela; Nyatama, Motshwari, Makola; Lorch, Shonga, Mulenga.

Meanwhile, the Students have given little away in terms of who's available and not for this encounter.

This means Pirates can plan their game around the same players that have been doing duty for them this season.

Darren Keet will be key as always alongside the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi.

However, all eyes will be on Gift Motupa, who has been a marvel to watch this season. He is also a former Pirates player, and will look to haunt his former employers.

Potential Wits XI: Keet, Johannes, Hlatshwayo, Mkhwanazi, Hlanti, Monare, Hotto, Alexander, Dzvukamanja, Motupa, Pelembe.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Pirates and Wits have met 21 times in the league since 2008, with both Hunt's men winning eight to Bucs' seven while other six matches ended in draws.

Pirates have found the back of the net 19 times against Wits, while conceding 17 in the process.

Deon Hotto has been in scintillating form for the Clever Boys having registered 11 assists in the league this season.