Bidvest Wits: The demise of South Africa's oldest club

The Students were set to celebrate their 100th anniversary next year, but management have decided to sell up instead

's oldest team, , are about to transform into the 's youngest in the form of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

This comes after TTM confirmed completing the purchase of the Students, including all of the players, ahead of next season.

While Wits haven't said a word about the sale of the club, especially after several denials over the past two weeks, it is clear from the statements made by TTM and its owners that the deal is as good as done, subject to the PSL's approval.

More teams

Football in the country has created an artificial market - from the buying and selling of players with millions of Rands to the high salary packages that coaches and players take home at the end of every month.

The financial injection by companies may partly be blamed, even though their intentions are simply about helping improve the standard of football in the country. As things stand, the PSL is one of the best leagues in the world and arguably the best in Africa in terms of the money pumped in by different companies.

However, the negative impact this has had is that teams with rich history disappear into thin air because of businessmen and women with intentions to get a slice of the millions of Rands invested in football.

Some may argue that the purchasing of club statuses isn't something new - and they would be right, because in 1982, Jomo Sono bought and renamed it Jomo Cosmos - and later the club became a force to be reckoned with in professional football in the country.

Teams such as Hellenic, Tembisa Classic, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Thanda Royal Zulu are still familiar names, but all were sold, leaving many players, coaches and fans without a football home.

South Africa has seen a decline in stadium attendances over the past decade or so - people only turn up when the so-called big teams are playing each other - but there are still relatively smaller PSL teams that continue to attract huge crowds, especially for their homes - Black and Bloemfontein are the perfect examples of such.

Hence it is difficult for the majority of these fans to accept whenever news of their favourite teams being in the process of a sale surfaces.

And taking that away from them for personal or business gain will certainly affect their everyday livelihoods - and in the long run, force them to boycott live matches and therefore rob clubs of much-needed ticket revenue.

Time for an intervention?

Of course, those who run these clubs know what's best for their businesses when making these decisions, but perhaps it's time for the PSL to intervene and make it extremely difficult for anyone to buy their way into the elite league.

Simultaneously, they could look to help teams struggling to sustain themselves financially and avoid having to sell their legacies to the highest bidder, whose sole intention is to make more money through football.

The PSL has rules in place to prevent these transactions from happening in order to protect the interests of those associated with clubs - including refusing the purchase of certain top flight clubs based on certain conditions, or allowing teams to retain their name for at least two years before being renamed and relocated.

However, these rules aren't strictly enforced, and this has set a bad precedent, as it has opened doors for anyone with money to come and go as they please in football.

For example, it took Wits 96 years to win their first league title - and this is an achievement that would have been there for generations to generations to remember.

However, the latest developments mean this piece of history may well be forgotten in the next two decades - and those born this year may not even know there was once a professional club called Bidvest Wits.

The majority of South African fans are angry about this financial transaction between the Wits management and TTM owner Masala Mulaudzi, and they have every right to be - because the playing field is not level -

This means teams who continue to unsuccessfully toil for promotion with lesser financial resources may not see themselves in the PSL - and it is for this reason and many great PSL teams such as Giant Blackpool, Manning , Witbank Spurs, Dynamos and many more are nowhere to be seen today, while the likes of Moroka Swallows and Santos find themselves in the ABC Motsepe League when they could have easily bought their way back into the PSL.

Players with deep pockets get to benefit at the expense of those who have kept football going for the sake of preserving history and jobs.

Gavin Hunt will be without a job next season after being told his services won't be needed at TTM because he is too expensive and therefore they cannot afford him. However, one can bet the 55-year-old mentor won't struggle to find a new team because of his impressive track record and experience.

However, what about ageing players such as Elias Pelembe, who is on a good salary but soon turning 37? This may well be the end of his career and pre-empt his retirement.

Let's all continue to laud the likes of FC and who, despite their struggles in the PSL, fought their way to South Africa's top division and are still standing in the top tier.