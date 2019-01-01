Bidvest Wits' Thabang Monare dismisses Kaizer Chiefs link

The Clever Boys star has addressed rumours linking him with the Soweto giants

star Thabang Monare has revealed that there has been no contact between himself and over a possible move in the offseason.

Recent reports have suggested that Amakhosi were keen on the 29-year-old, who is currently contracted to Wits as they look to bolster their squad following another disappointing season.

However, while the player has rubbished the rumours circulating, he has not closed himself off to the possibility of a move.

“At the end of the day if anything has to happen it has to go through Wits, because I am at Wits at the moment and I am happy here,” Monare told Phakaaathi.

Monare has been a key figure for Gavin Hunt’s men especially this season as the Clever Boys find themselves still in the title race following victory over Black on Wednesday night.

Monare made his 22nd appearance of the league season against Lidoda Duvha.

“I heard about the rumour (interest from Chiefs) in the papers and after someone told me about it and I went and got the paper. For now I will take them as rumours that are just out there because everything still has to go through Wits,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the midfielder’s utterances could tempt Amakhosi to perhaps make an approach for his services.

A cleanout looks likely at Chiefs with Ernst Middendorp expected to have his first preseason at the helm and could rid the club of some of the deadwood come the start of the transfer window.

Among the names of players who could leave the club this winter is Hendrick Ekstein.

According to reports, negotiations are at loggerheads with his contract set to run out at the club at the end of the season. Monare though could be seen as the perfect replacement.