Bidvest Wits star Motupa dreams big after scoring four goals against UD Songo

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder fired the Clever Boys to a maiden Caf Confederation Cup group stage spot

midfielder Gift Motupa is hoping to build on the four goals he scored to help his side hammer UD Songo 6-0 and reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage for the first time ever on Sunday.

The Clever Boys ran riot over the Mozambican side to seal an 8-1 aggregate victory and in Sunday's second leg Motupa scored his career-best goal mark in a single match.

"It does mean a lot [scoring four goals]," Motupa told the SABC.

"It will boost my confidence and am happy that I have managed to score four goals. I think they are my first four goals [in one match] since [I turned] professional. I am looking for more goals to come as well."

Gift Motupa scored his first hat-trick at elite level & it came in a crucial game as he helped @BidvestWits to their first ever CAF inter-club group stages qualification. #TotalCAFCC #sabcnews @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/EwMdxNlWBZ — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) November 3, 2019

Wits will play in the Confederation Cup group stage the first time having struggled in continental competitions under coach Gavin Hunt before.

They had to endure being eliminated by the likes of Royal of Swaziland, Tanzanian side Azam FC, Egyptian outfit Smouha and former African champions of .

"[We lost to] Enyimba, [against] Primeiro Agosto we lost on penalty shootouts. we lost 1-0 over two legs," Hunt told the SABC.

"It's been tough. It has been many other times where we have been really unfortunate. Let's see where it takes us."

Wits will learn their opponents when the Confederation Cup group stage draw is conducted later this month.