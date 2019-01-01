Bidvest Wits snap up Ajax Cape Town duo on pre-contract agreements

The Students may be top of the league, but that hasn't stopped them from looking to bolster their squad for the future

Bidvest Wits have confirmed the capture of Ajax Cape Town duo Brandon Petersen and Prince Nxumalo on a pre-contract agreement

This was confirmed by the club on Tuesday, who have wasted no time in announcing their newest signings.

Nonetheless, the Students who are currently top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are already turning their attention to next season with the signings of the two players.

Petersen in particular has been a target of many of the league’s top clubs including Mamelodi Sundowns, but he will now join the 2016/17 PSL champions as of July 1 as his contract in Cape Town is said to run out at the end of the season.

He will be joined by Nxumalo, who too has attracted interest from many of the league’s top teams in the past only for a move not to have materialised.

Both players are now plying their trade in the National First Division (NFD) following the relegation of Ajax last season.

Petersen and Nxumalo have played an integral role for Ajax. The latter has featured in the Urban Warriors’ last 13 league games, scoring just one goal, while Peterson has played in 12 of Ajax’s 15 league encounters, fending off competition from Jody February and the more experienced Shuaib Walters.

Article continues below

The duo’s departure will come as a massive blow to Ajax’s plan but will certainly bolster coach Gavin Hunt’s squad as he looks to build for the future.