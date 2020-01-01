Bidvest Wits skipper Hlatshwayo wouldn't accept Kaizer Chiefs as PSL champions

The 30-year-old would reject Amakhosi as champions if the league was to cancel the season more so because the Students still have to play the twice

Captain Thulani Hlatshwayo strongly believes are still in the title race despite dropping too many points from their catch-up league games thus far.

The Students are currently placed sixth on the standings - 10 points behind log leaders after 21 league matches.

"I think we do [believe that we're still in the title race], without a doubt. Another thing, I'd say now it's probably December going into January where players have gotten their rest and [would] come back recharged for January - I'd put it like that," Hlatshwayo told SAFM.

"And yes, we were about to play Chiefs but unfortunately, I wasn't going to be scheduled to play that game because of my injury but I have recovered now."

Hlatshwayo further stated that suspending the season due to the coronavirus outbreak was somehow a blessing in disguise for Wits because they were supposed to face soon after playing Chiefs in his absence.

He expects all the teams to come back stronger if the season resumes because everyone has had enough rest, saying this break would bring back the hunger for teams to make the league exciting going into the final matches.

"I'd say it's a blessing in disguise because after Chiefs, on that Saturday, we were supposed to play Pirates but now I'm raring to go and I'm ready to go back. Obviously, I am missing the guys, playing and preparing with the guys - each and every team. For example, I'd probably include Sundowns - they have played a lot of games and now they have rested, their players have rested and this is what we want in our league - it needs to be interesting and it needs to be end-to-end stuff," said Hlatshwayo.

Asked if he would accept if the season was to be ended now with Chiefs who top the standings declared champions, Tyson said: "No [I wouldn't accept it], I think because we haven't played Chiefs. So, I think we will have to carry on with the league. The league needs to resume."