Bidvest Wits sign Sameehg Doutie and Siyanda Zwane

The Clever Boys’ CEO has confirmed to Goal the two experienced PSL campaigners have joined his club

have signed former winger Sameehg Doutie and former right-back Siyanda Zwane.

The duo were training under coach Gavin Hunt and they have seemingly impressed the Clever Boys manager as they earned deals in Braamfontein.

“Yes, on Sameehg, we have signed him. As a club we are happy with the signings and Siyanda Zwane has also signed," Wits CEO Jose Ferreira told Goal.

The former and Sundowns defender has been training with the Students after leaving Abafana Bes'thende towards the end of June after his loan deal expired.

In addition, Zwane previously confirmed to Goal he would not be returning to the Brazilians when his contract ran out at the end of last month, but he was handed an opportunity to train at Sturrock Park.

Moreover, the former Buccaneers winger revealed to Goal he wanted a return to the Premier Soccer League ( ) after having stints in the and in with Varnamo.

Having worked with Hunt at Wits during the 2015/16 season, the Cape Town-born winger reunited with his the former PSL winner and will look to command a regular spot in the new campaign.

Meanwhile, Wits have parted ways with players such as Vuyo Mere, Lehlohonolo Majoro and Frank Mhango who have both joined and Pirates respectively.