Bidvest Wits' Sekgota eyes Nedbank Cup success

The speedy attacker stressed that the Students will be competitive and professional in their remaining matches

winger Kgaogelo Sekgota says he is looking forward to finishing the 2019/20 season on a high.

The 23-year-old player is happy to finally be back in training this month with the current season set to resume soon having been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sekgota explained that it is important to be mentally strong and remain focused as the Clever Boys look to perform well in the Premier Soccer League ( ) and Nedbank Cup.

“It is good to be back after a long time, football is something that we love and live for so this is a great feeling,” Sekgota told the club's official website.

“It is all about the dedication that you have, your goals in life. You have to stay strong. Challenges come and go, you just need to be mentally strong and remain focused."

Wits have nine matches left in their league campaign and they will also take on in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals when the season resumes.

Sekgota, who is a Bafana Bafana international, feels that there is still so much to play for, for the Clever Boys.

"We are in the Nedbank Cup semi-finals and we still have a few league games left so there is still a lot to play for," he added.

“Obviously we are a big team with a good coach [Gavin Hunt] that has a lot of experience."

Wits have agreed to sell their top-flight status to National First Division (NFD) club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila.

Once the deal is approved by the PSL, Wits will relocate to the Limpopo Province and the club will be renamed Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Sekgota explained that they will need to be competitive and professional in their remaining matches.

"We have a squad full of national team players so we will remain competitive and professional up until the end of the season,” he concluded.

The Seshego-born player is set to return to his parent club Vitoria Setubal following a successful loan spell at Wits.

The Portuguese Primeira Liga side has agreed to allow Sekgota to finish the suspended PSL season before returning to Europe.

He made seven appearances across all competitions for the Clever Boys before the campaign was halted.